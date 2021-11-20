ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar has revealed that a special committee of all the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly, including the PTI discarded the proposal for employing the electronic voting machines (EVMs) way back in 2016-17 for the general elections after thirty meetings.

“PTI leaders Dr Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood and Dr Shireen Mazari were also members of the committee, who shared the views of the fellow members. I was heading the committee and all the members, including the PTI parliamentarians, unanimously rejected the proposal on the grounds that such system was not compatible with Pakistan’s condition,” the senator said. In a brief talk with the media, the PMLN leader said the machine isn’t feasible for fair polls as it would be incorrect to assume that the EVM is a modern technology in any manner. Several countries have given up the use of EVM.