JI blames rising gas prices on federal govt’s flawed policies

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held the federal government's “incompetency” responsible for the rising prices of natural gas and CNG to a historic high. The JI leader said in a statement on Thursday that the nation was facing a severe gas crisis just because of the negligence of the government.
He said that the ruling regime had miserably failed to provide any relief to the masses. In fact, the government had irked the lives of the majority of people, he said, adding that the people already pulverised by inflation were further forced to bear the brunt of flawed policies devised by an incompetent regime.
He said the massive hike in the CNG price was unacceptable as people associated with the sector were facing hardships and now the price hike would be affecting transport and frat sectors as well.
He further said that as a result fares were also expected to go up, further increasing the rate of inflation. The JI leader said that unfortunately the government, instead of taking punitive measures, was busy distorting facts and figures and announcing fake assurances. He demanded of the government to play an effective role to reduce the prices of CNG and natural gas.
A man was stabbed to death in Baldia Town’s Gulshan-e-Ghazi on Friday.Rescuers transported the body to the Civil...
The HEC research project was aimed at developing an urban farming testbed based on Hydroponics techniques
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau , federal interior ministry and...
Censuring Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for “using indecent and intimidating language”, Sindh Assembly...
The ground-breaking ceremony of the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit corridor, which will run from Korangi with Numaish,...
A suspected street criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with police near the Defence Central Library....