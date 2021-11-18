Abbottabad Police say 5 robbers arrested

ABBOTTABAD: The police in a raid have arrested five accused allegedly involved in a robbery and murder of a person at the Passwal village.
District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi told a press conference here on Wednesday that a group of four people had forced their way into the house of Mukhtaj Ahmed on November 8.
After beating up the inmates, the robbers had taken gold and some jewellery with some other items and escaped when villagers reached there.
The official said the robbers also killed Kabeer, son of Muhammad Siddique, who had challenged and chased them.
A first information report was lodged in the case at the City Police Station and a special team constituted under the supervision of Additional SP Arif Javed.
The team succeeded in arresting Shujaur Rehman, Khan Afzal, Maaz, Mohsin and Obaid and recovered the looted jewellery and cash from them. Later, the DPO awarded awards and commendation certificates to the investigation team for arresting the accused and recovering the robbed items.
