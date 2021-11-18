 
close
Thursday November 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

HK Covid-19

By Xinhua
November 18, 2021
HK Covid-19

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported three new imported cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally to 12,391. The newly reported cases are imported ones that involved mutant strains. A total of 39 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.