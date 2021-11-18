WAPDA crowned championS of Chief Minister Judo Cup

LAHORE: WAPDA were crowned champions of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup at Ayub Stadium in Quetta with a total of 10 gold medals.

WAPDA clinched three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze in men’s category as well as seven gold medals in women’s contests.

HEC were the runners-up spot with one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in men’s contests with three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in women’s competitions.