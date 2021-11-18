WAPDA crowned championS of Chief Minister Judo Cup

LAHORE: WAPDA were crowned champions of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Balochistan Chief Minister Judo Cup at Ayub Stadium in Quetta with a total of 10 gold medals.
WAPDA clinched three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze in men’s category as well as seven gold medals in women’s contests.
HEC were the runners-up spot with one gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in men’s contests with three gold, one silver, and one bronze medal in women’s competitions.
DUBAI: Collin Morikawa will aim to become the first American to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai at the...
KARACHI: The second edition of the Lady Dufferin Hospital Golf Tournament turned out to be a resounding success here...
RAWALPINDI: Southern Punjab Whites hit back strongly after conceding first innings lead against Central Punjab Blues...
ISLAMABAD: Local girl Natalia Zaman upset third seed Ekaterina Suvorova of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in the ITF Pakistan...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s three archers will attend a five-day joint training programme in Dhaka from November...
LAUSANNE: Roger Federer is targeting a return to the circuit in mid-2022, the Swiss star said Wednesday, hoping to...