Inter Regional Junior National Kabaddi from November 20

LAHORE: The 2nd Inter Regional Junior National Kabaddi Championship U-23/80KG Weight (Asian Style) will be held from November 20 to 22 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

Secretary PKF Sarwar Rana said that the federation had planned to organise the championship at Indoor Hall of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

He further said that age limit for the event is 23 years with maximum 80 kg weight.

He further stated that there will be one team each from Multan and Bahawalpur Division, Lahore and Gujranwala Division, Faisalabad and Sahiwal Division, Sargodha and DG Khan Division, Sukkur Division, and Quetta Division. Peshawar and Bannu Divisions will have two teams each.