Sukkur Police kill criminal in encounter

SUKKUR: The Sindh Police claimed to have killed an alleged criminal, while the parents of a deceased who was killed in an alleged police encounter, claimed to be a dacoit, staged a sit-in along with his body.

Reports said the Sukkur Police claimed to have killed an alleged criminal in the limits of A-Section Police Station of Sukkur, while a gang of criminals tried to rob the commuters. They said the criminals allegedly opened fire at the police party, which was appropriately retaliated and during the exchange of fire, a most-wanted criminal, identified as Liquat alias Laqo, was killed, while a Kalashnikov with ammunition was also recovered from his possession.

The police said the deceased criminal was wanted in 29 cases of road robberies, kidnappings for ransom, and police encounters, saying that the deceased was a sign of a terror in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and other districts. Meanwhile, after receiving the body of Ayaz Rind, who was killed in a police encounter, the relatives staged a sit-in at Halani near the National Highway in Naushahro Feroze that caused the suspension of inland traffic. It is pertinent to mention that some three days ago, the Halani Police had arrested a man Liaquat Rind, his son Ayaz Rind and his guest Ayaz Punjabi from a local shop.

The protestors claimed that the local police had later handed over the detainees to the Sukkur Police, when they told the Hilani Police that they could not pay the demanded money for their release. They claimed that after three days, the Sukkur Police had killed the man, Liaquat Rind, in an alleged fake encounter, two other arrested men were still in their custody and for them the protestors feared that they may have the same fate as the deceased had.