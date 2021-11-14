Meeting finalises implementation on AJK development package

Islamabad: President PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and head of Kashmir Development Committee, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday chaired the meeting of the committee held to finalise the proposed Kashmir Development Package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by AJK Ministers Abdul Majid Khan, Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Rashid, Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Ali Shan, Chief Secretary, Secretary PND, Secretary Tourism and others.

The meeting reviewed Kashmir Development Package and constituted a sub-committee to strengthen road network across AJK with Minister Planning Chaudhry Rashid as its Convener while Minister Communication Azhar Sadiq, Minister Agriculture Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Minister Food Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Minister Information Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Advisor Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and Secretary Works Ghulam Bashir Mughal as its members.

The sub-committee will present a survey report in next meeting of the committee to be held next week.

The meeting decided to make strengthening road infrastructure across AJK part of the package on priority basis which will ease the access to far flung tourism spots.

During next meeting important projects would be finalized after which proposals and recommendations of Kashmir Development Package would be forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the meeting, Sadar Tanveer Ilyas was of the view that PTI don’t believes in verbal claims but will materialize its promise made with AJK people.

He further stated the AJK people are thankful to PM Imran Khan for announcing five billion rupees for development of AJK and uplift living standard of its people.

The PTI AJK President said that his party will fulfill its all pledges and come to expectations of its voters.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that long-term and state-of-the-art projects would be initiated to bring AJK at par with developed areas and to uplift living standard of its people.