Home Dept to withdraw cases against Saad Rizvi

LAHORE: The Home Department, Punjab, on Friday decided to withdraw over 40 cases against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, the News has learnt. Sources claimed that the concession is not limited to 40 cases only. The sources claimed that in the second phase, cases with sentences up to five years will be revoked and that the government of Punjab has already begun taking steps to that effect.