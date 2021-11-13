MKRMS seminar: Quit smoking to prevent pulmonary diseases

LAHORE:The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is curable and it is caused by smoking, said Dr Saqib Saeed, dean of King Edward Medical University, in a seminar on “COPD and its Management “ organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers with the collaboration of Canary Pharmaceuticals here. Around 3.30 million deaths occurred in 2019 due to this disease. Intensity of the disease could be minimised by quitting smoking, said Dr Saqib.

The panel of experts at the seminar included Prof Dr Ashraf Jamali, head of Pulmonology Department, Jinnah Hospital, Prof Dr Khalid Waheed, Prof of pulmonology at Hayat Memorial Hospital, Prof Dr Zaheer Akhtar, head of Pulmonology Department, Gulab Devi Hospital, Dr Irfan Malik, pulmonologist, Allam Iqbal Medical College, Javed Magsi, head of Pulmonology Department, Lahore General Hospital and Dr Ayub Mirza, head of Pulmonology Department, Ganga Ram Hospital. Opening remarks was delivered by Malik Zahir Yousuf, Canary Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Business Unit manager and vote of thanks was delivered by Umar Masood, general manager, Canary Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi hosted the event.

Prof Dr Ashraf Jamali said COPD was a disease of lungs and could be lethal. Owing to this disease, pulmonary arteries become narrow. He said chronic bronchitis and emphysema were two main types of COPD. He explained chronic bronchitis, which involves a long-term cough with mucus during emphysema, caused damage to the lungs overtime.

Prof Dr Khalid Waheed said COPD had been seen in the patients who were more than forty years of age. Main causes of attacks in the patents are pollen allergy and dust allergy. It is observed at night time. Dr Ayub Mirza said asthma and COPD were two different diseases. Wasif Nagi said, “We should avoid smoking and drinking, etc. Dr Irfan said, “We should do exercise and get vaccinated.