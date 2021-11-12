Judiciary goes computerised in Lower Chitral

CHITRAL: The district judiciary has been computerized to facilitate the litigants, lawyers and judicial staff in Lower Chitral.

The Lower Chitral has become the second district after Peshawar where the judiciary was computerized to facilitate the public at large through the one-window operation.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Institution and Copying Branch on Thursday, District and Sessions Judge Phool Bibi said that it was the science and technology era and taking benefit from these facilities had become inevitable.

She said that the use of technology had a more vital role in the judiciary than the other sectors so as to provide relief to the litigants.

The judge praised the judicial staff for their relentless efforts for the automation of the judiciary in a short span of time.