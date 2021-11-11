OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC

ISLAMABAD: OIC’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay and Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Tariq Ali Bakheet, along with a high-level delegation, on Wednesday visited the Chirikot Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

Both the dignitaries were accompanied by senior diplomats from brotherly Muslim countries, including KSA, Morocco, Sudan and Maldives. The delegation was briefed on latest security situation along the LoC before and after the DGMOs understanding as well as the humanitarian crisis in the IIOJK and the Indian atrocities. The delegates also interacted with the victims of India’s unprovoked ceasefire violations.

Later, the delegation reached Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK, where they met the president which was followed by a briefing and formal exchange of views on latest situation. The delegation also interacted with the civilians of the area.

The delegates are set to visit refugees camp and a vocational training centre. Later, the delegation will meet the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Muzaffarabad on Thursday. The delegation will also meet AJK’s prime minister and representatives of various political parties in the AJK Legislative Assembly.