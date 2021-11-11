SCBA delegation calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing and incoming cabinets of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) headed by Abdul Lateef Afridi and Ahsan Bhoon on Wednesday called on the chief justice of Pakistan here at the Supreme Court.

Talking to the delegation, the chief justice of Pakistan said the bench and bar are integral parts of the judicial system. Therefore, it is incumbent upon both of them to address legal needs and expectations of litigant parties by providing speedy justice to them.

Bidding farewell to the outgoing SCBA President Abdul Lateef Afridi and his cabinet members, the chief justice of Pakistan lauded the services rendered by them and said the Supreme Court Bar Association under Abdul Lateef Afridi performed very well. “All members of his cabinet played their role devotedly for the cause of dispensation of justice”, the CJP said.

Meanwhile, felicitating the newly-elected SCBA President, Ahsan Bhoon, and his cabinet, the chief justice welcomed them and said he has a cordial relationship with the bar and will be looking forward to the bar for strengthening the institution of judiciary. Afridi appreciated the chief justice’s contribution for the cause of justice and said that they are lucky to have the patronage of his lordship. Similarly, Bhoon thanked the chief justice of Pakistan for sparing time and assured him of full cooperation to strengthen the institution by supporting constitutionalism, rule of law and independence of judiciary. At the end of the meeting, they presented a shield and bouquet to the chief justice of Pakistan as a token of respect and gesture of goodwill.