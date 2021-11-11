Fair elections: Govt MPs should legislate considering it Jihad, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said categorically the government’s upcoming bill on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was not for vested interests, but a step towards a free and fair next general election.

The premier emphasised the beneficiaries (opposition) of the corrupt system would, however, oppose the electoral reforms by any means for their vested interests. He said this Wednesday while addressing the MNAs in connection with the joint session of the Senate and National Assembly Thursday, which was subsequently postponed. A bill on use of EVM was also part of the joint session’s agenda items.

The prime minister said the mafia and the product of corruption desired status quo over electoral system. However, he called upon the members of Parliament, the ruling PTI and its allied parties, to make the government’s move successful, considering it a ‘Jihad’ against corruption. The MQM and the PML-Q are among the allies who strongly opposed EVMs in the given situation.

He reiterated that the objective of the electoral reforms is to uphold the spirit of democracy and give the coming generations a system based on fair play and honesty. He also recalled joining politics 25 years ago to bring about a positive change in society and making country a welfare state.

He contended that the 126-day dharna (sit-in) of his party in the federal capital was against electoral rigging, besides demanding recounting of votes of four constituencies. However, he regretted that the level of bribery witnessed in Senate polls was a shameful act on part of politicians, who by opposing the proposal of an open ballot for vested interests seriously compromised ethics and morality.

He strongly advocated that the public representatives should lead by their example rather than getting involved in corruption.

Meanwhile, a large number of members of National Assembly, including Syed Faizul Hassan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, former MNA Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rana Muhammad, Qasim Noon, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Ch Amir Sultan Cheema, Mehr Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Nawab Sher Wasir, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Raat Muhammad Murtaza, Amjad Ali Khan and Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo met with the prime minister.

Federal ministers Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Asad Umar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar and other MNAs were also present. The meeting discussed the ongoing legislative process in the parliament, political situation in the country and ongoing development projects in the relevant constituencies. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Leader of the House Dr Shehzad Wasim and senators of the PTI and its allied parties also met with the prime minister. During the meeting, issues relating to legislation in the upper house were discussed.