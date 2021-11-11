KP, ADB to launch work on new projects

PESHAWAR: The KP government and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday agreed to complete the formalities to initiate physical work on new projects, especially the ‘Cities Improvement Project’ to be executed in five divisional headquarters of the province.

The development came as a delegation of the ADB called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

The delegation discussed matters of mutual cooperation and development partnership in different sectors in the province.

ADB Director-General for South Asia, Yevgeniy Zhukov headed the delegation.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and administrative secretaries of relevant departments were present.

Various matters about the implementation of new projects were discussed and progress made so far on the developmental projects being executed with the ADB assistance was reviewed.

Matters related to enhancing mutual cooperation and partnership between the KP government and ADB in different sectors in the merged districts especially to boost the local economy and employment generation opportunities also came under discussion.

The chief minister termed the ADB as the most important and trusted development partner of the KP government.

He said the work on a number of development projects in the various sectors, including roads infrastructure, hydel power, tourism and local government was in progress with the financial assistance of the ADB.

Mahmood Khan said the Bus Rapid Transit Project was a great example of a partnership between the KP government and ADB which has become an iconic project of public transport.

He stated that the KP government has completed all the preparations to start practical work on the Cities Improvement Project whereas the issue of the land acquisition for the 300 Megawatt Balakot Hydropower Project would be resolved soon.

Similarly, he said, the KP government wanted rapid implementation of various schemes under the “Provincial Roads Improvement Project”.

Mahmood Khan assured the delegation all-out support by the KP government for the implementation of all the projects being executed with the assistance of ADB in the province.

Director-General, Asian Development Bank, Yevgeniy Zhukov, termed the coordination between the provincial government and ADB exemplary.

He said that the performance of the provincial government team for the implementation of developmental projects had been remarkable, adding the ADB intended to promote mutual cooperation and development partnership with the provincial government in different sectors.