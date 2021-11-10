 
By Xinhua
November 10, 2021
Turkish archaeologists find ‘enigmatic’ skeletons

ISTANBUL: A team of Turkish archaeologists found seven skeletons when restoring the ancient Boukoleon Palace, one of the oldest Byzantine-era structures in the country's largest city Istanbul, local officials said on Tuesday. "This is a huge archaeological enigma," tweeted Mahir Polat, Istanbul Municipality deputy secretary-general.