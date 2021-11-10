Daska drama

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted an inquiry into the Daska by-elections which revealed the connivance of the education administration and police officers in rigging the elections. The former special assistant to the prime minister Firdous Awan was also involved in this shameful act. A meeting was held in which the presiding officers were given instruction about how to make the results favourable to the government.

The question is: what will the so-called ‘justice-based’ government do? There is no hope that the PTI will take any action as it has long forgotten all its promises. The apex court should take notice of this crime and punish the culprits.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad