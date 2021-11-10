Daska drama

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted an inquiry into the Daska by-elections which revealed the connivance of the education administration and police officers in rigging the elections. The former special assistant to the prime minister Firdous Awan was also involved in this shameful act. A meeting was held in which the presiding officers were given instruction about how to make the results favourable to the government.
The question is: what will the so-called ‘justice-based’ government do? There is no hope that the PTI will take any action as it has long forgotten all its promises. The apex court should take notice of this crime and punish the culprits.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad
The international community must deliver on its pledge for rendering more than one billion dollars in humanitarian aid...
At last, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to hold elections for local bodies. People are very...
This refers to the article ‘Pakistan’s dairy trade’ by Abdus Sattar and Usman Ahmad . The writers have...
Pakistan’s current winning streak is undoubtedly alarming for its opponents in the semi-final matches. It has been...
This refers to the editorial ‘Dealing with the TTP’ . It comes as no surprise that talks with the TTP are being...
This refers to the article ‘Blame the IMF’ . Now Pakistan has yet another culprit in the list of people to blame...