Removal of ban on Sipah-i-Sahaba, Tehrik-e-Jafria demanded

KARACHI/ LAHORE: Following the removal of proscription of Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) and the Shia Ulema Council (SUC) have demanded lifting of the ban on Sipah-i-Sahaba and Tehrik-e-Jafria Pakistan (TJP), respectively.

In a statement, issued on Monday, Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi of the ASWJ demanded the government remove the proscription status of Sipah-i-Sahaba. “We will be compelled to protest if the government fails to accept our demand,” Farooqi said.

Separately, noted Shia clerics demanded that the ban on TJP should also be lifted like the TLP, in accordance with the Supreme Court order, issued in Nov 2016.

Addressing a meeting, Shia Ulema Council (SUC) North Punjab President Allama Sibtain Haider Sabzwari demanded the government issue a notification for restoration of the TJP in the light of a decision of Justice Zaheer Jamali of the Supreme Court.

He alleged that the government was committing the contempt of court by violating the SC order, besides committing duplicity and hypocrisy as it had restored the TLP, though it was accused of carrying out anti-state activities, violence, killing of police personnel, getting financial aid from India, etc.

He said the government was now engaged in talks with the TTP, which was involved in terrorism, subversion, violence and bomb blasts, killing of personnel of police, armed forces and citizens.

Sabzwari wondered if the state only understands the language of violence, as the TLP took to the streets after their leaders were not released, protested by blocking roads, attacked policemen, and then the government surrendered and agreed to negotiate, and withdrew all serious charges against it on the intervention of invisible forces and released hundreds of workers.

On the other hand, he added, the TJP was a peaceful political party, part of religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), and also allied with opposition’s PMLN and PPP. He said the government’s reported talks with the TTP had been successful and it could be restored despite having killed over 80,000 Pakistanis.