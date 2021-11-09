Long lines as US reopens borders after twenty months

New York: Long lines formed at border crossings on Monday as the United States reopened to foreign visitors vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.
From Rainbow Bridge at the US-Canada border to Mexico’s Tijuana crossing at San Ysidro, California, cars, motor homes and masked pedestrians clogged entry points before dawn as they sought eagerly anticipated reunions with family members and friends.
Yerevan: Thousands of Armenians rallied on Monday to push Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign, a year after he...
Tripoli: Libya on Monday opened registration for candidates in presidential and parliamentary elections, as the...
Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on...
New York: US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14...
Washington: A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by...
Washington: A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation...