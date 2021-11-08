Authorities turn blind eye towards encroachments in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Encroachments in Rawalpindi were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic as the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye toward the issue.
The encroachers have set up their kiosks on footpaths which were creating hurdles and miseries in the smooth flow of traffic.
The encroachers could be seen in the Chungi no 22, Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in the city.
Talking to this agency, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said encroachments are a major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding that traffic police making all-out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.
He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, adding that without the removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.
Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi MCR official said that raids are being conducted in city markets to remove all kinds of encroachments.
Now, staff concerned has also been directed to expedite the ongoing efforts being made to remove encroachments from city areas.
