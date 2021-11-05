Child Protection Unit building’s foundation stone laid in Kasur

KASUR: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmed on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Child Protection Unit building here. Addressing the function, Sarah Ahmed said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had promised to set up a Child Protection Unit in Kasur in 2019, which was now fulfilled.
