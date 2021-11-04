Asim, Tayyab move into CNS International Squash quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan and Tayyab Aslam moved into the quarterfinals of the 15th CNS International Squash Championship at JKRK Squash Complex here on Wednesday.

Second seed Tayyab won against unseeded Amaad Fareed 6-11, 10-12, 5-11 in 39 minutes in the second round.

Eighth seed Asim overpowered unseeded Shehab Essam from Egypt 6-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-1 in 60 minutes.

In other matches of the second round, top seed Todd Harrity from the US thrashed unseeded Farhan Zaman 12-10, 11-5, 11-2 in 19 minutes.

Fifth seed Yahya Elnawasany from Egypt smashed unseeded Tang Ming Hong from Hong Kong 11-9, 11-6, 11-6 in 25 minutes.

Third seed Tsz Fung Yip from Hong Kong defeated his countryman unseeded Max Lee 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 2-11 in 47 minutes.

Fourth seed Moustafa El Sirty from Egypt thrashed his countryman unseeded Khaled Labib 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in 19 minutes.

Seventh seed Tsz Kwan Lau from Hong Kong beat his countryman unseeded Chi Him Wong 5-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11 in 50 minutes.