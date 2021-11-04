Hectic international schedule for Pak hockey

KARACHI: A hectic international schedule awaits Pakistan hockey after an isolation of about two years.

Sources in PHF said that Pakistan’s senior and junior teams would participate in various FIH and AHF events this year and in 2022.

Pakistan will participate in the Junior World Cup 2021 in India, which is scheduled from November 24 to December 5. It may be noted that Pakistan did not participate in the Junior World Cup 2016, and also remained isolated during last two years because of Covid-19.

The senior team will participate in Asia Hockey championship, which is scheduled from December 14-22 in Bangladesh, Asian Games 2022 in China, South Asian Games 2022, Commonwealth Games 2022, Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and World Cup 2023, besides some four-nation events.

Pakistan seniors head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid said that the Green-shirts are eagerly waiting for international events.

The seniors have not played any international tournament for a couple of years. They failed to qualify for the World Cup and Olympics, and could not take part in Hockey Pro League. Pakistan went down in world ranking because of these factors.

Pakistan are going to participate in at least eight international events, which will help players improve their game and lift the team’s ranking from 17th.

“The participation in these events will polish their game,” Junaid said. “Pakistan comprise young and talented players who have had a busy domestic season. Besides, PHF organised trinaing camps for them.

He said that the seniors were busy these days in the training camp to give tough competition to Japan, India, Malaysia and South Korea in Asian championship.

“Pakistan senior team will also play four practice matches against the junior team in Lahore. It will prove beneficial for both teams,” he said.

He added that Pakistan seniors would depart for Bangladesh by December 10.