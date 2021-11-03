Four terrorists killed in Waziristan, Hangu action: CTD

PESHAWAR: Four terrorists were killed during an action between North Waziristan and Hangu, officials said on Tuesday. An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said the killed terrorists were member of the Amir Hatim group of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The official said the CTD personnel were coming back after a search operation when the terrorists opened fire on them, which was retaliated. And four terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire, he said, adding, a couple of other terrorists managed to escape.

The slain militants were identified as Sadiqullah alias Alqaeda, Rahim alias Saud, Samim alias Ustad and Mustafa alias Mulla Saddar. They were wanted in cases of target killings, attacks on police and polio teams, extortion and other incidents of terrorism, he added.

The official said heavy ammunition and explosives were recovered from the spot. The CTD had killed two alleged terrorists during an encounter in Mir Ali. An official said on Friday that CTD along with other forces conducted an operation in Spinwam Mir Ali where an encounter took place with the terrorists. Two terrorists Lal Marjan and Zar Qayyum were killed while others escaped during the encounter.