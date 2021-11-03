Cop, passerby injured in DI Khan firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police camera operator and a passerby sustained injuries an in attack by unidentified motorcyclists in Daraban Khurd Adda in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Tuesday.

The police said that two cops identified as Alamgir, a camera operator in police department, and Suleman were going to Daraban Khurd Adda to check the close circuit TV cameras in connection with a murder when they came under attack from two motorcyclists near Daraban Khurd Adda.

As a result, Alamgir and a passerby named Ihsanullah Machi sustained injuries while Suleman remained unharmed The motorcyclists fled the scene after committing the crime.