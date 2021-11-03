 
November 03, 2021
Aahad to play Qatar Junior Squash Open

November 03, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Abdul Aahad Butt is participating in the Qatar Junior Squash Open scheduled in Doha from November 7-11.

Sixth seed Aahad is drawn against unseeded Jassim Abo Haqab in the first round of the under-13 category. He is the only Pakistani player in this AJSS Silver Event.