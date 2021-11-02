Govt-TLP talks remain inconclusive to implement accord

LAHORE: The steering committee, formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for chalking out the modalities of implementation on the agreement between government and TLP, held two rounds of talks on Monday but remained unable to chalk out a roadmap for carrying out the agreement which has been kept secret so far.

However, a TLP spokesman told the media the government has decided to release 1,300 TLP workers, arrested during the last 15 days. The spokesman did not give any timeline about the release of the detained workers but added that cases against the workers would also be withdrawn soon. The spokesman said next meeting will be held within couple of days to discuss the procedure of withdrawal of cases against the workers.

None of the government ministers in the steering committee were available for comments since they have switched off their mobile phones. The committee meeting was chaired by Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan, while Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, secretaries of federal interior ministry, addl chief secretary Home department Punjab, other officials and members of the TLP attended it.

The first round of meeting remained inconclusive and it went into second round which concluded late in the night. The government officials and the ministers refrained from responding to the media but a TLP spokesman said the government would release 1,300 detained workers shortly to start implementing the agreement. He said the workers may be released as late as Tuesday morning, adding that more than 2,300 workers have been arrested during the protests in the last fortnight.

He said the cases registered against the TLP workers and protesters would also be withdrawn shortly, but refused to say if the government had given any timeline for that. The spokesman said the government side has also asked the concerned authorities to provide the list of detained workers included those listed in Fourth Schedule. The spokesman said it was also decided in the meeting that lawyers of both sides should also meet in the next couple of days to discuss the legal issues related to the implementation of the agreement.

According to other sources, the meeting reviewed the nature of cases of the arrested workers of the banned TLP, those who are at large, those booked under 16 MPO and the legal position of the wanted accused in Schedule Four.

The meeting also discussed the cases of anti-terrorism and other serious charges against the TLP workers including those registered in police stations of Lahore, Sadhoki, Gujranwala and other districts. The meeting decided to hold next round in a couple of days.