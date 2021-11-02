Strategy to curb dengue fever being changed

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was making amendment to the existing strategy of dengue fever control. November is extremely important in curbing the spread.

She stated this while addressing a meeting of the Dengue Technical Working Group to control the current wave of dengue fever at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Professor Mehmud Shaukat, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Dr Wasim Akhtar, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Consultant Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Shahid Magsi, CEO (Health) Lahore, Additional Secretaries and other officials concerned were present in the meeting.

The health minister reviewed the dengue situation in the province. The secretaries of both health departments apprised the minister of the latest situation in their respective department and facilities. The health minister said that the government was making amendment to the existing strategy of dengue control. November is extremely important in curbing the spread. All union councils have been directed to scale up dengue prevention measures. A few drastic measures with 15 days targets have been initiated. Surveillance is being increased and all housing societies have been asked to start fumigation at potential mosquito breeding sites, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that all stakeholders would have to play their role. DHA, Wapda Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Valencia are currently reporting more cases. Fogging is underway during the morning and evening around homes from where larva was found, she said, adding the morale of doctors was high for the treatment of dengue cases. We will be able to control dengue-like corona very soon. Dengue controlling teams are performing excellent duties. She urged upon the people to show vigilance as support the government as the government alone cannot control it.

blood camp: Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine inaugurated a blood donation camp at a local university on Monday. Around 1,000 students donated blood which will be given to children suffering from thalassaemia and hemophilia.

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that saving one's life by donating blood is a great virtue. It looks good that the younger generation was taking part in such good deeds, he said. After Munno Bhai, Khalid Abbas Dar was supporting the ailing children and setting the best example of serving the suffering humanity, he said and presented certificates of appreciation

to the members of the blood donation society.