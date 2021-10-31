SCBA president, other lawyers call on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE : Supreme Court Bar Association newly-elected President Ahsan Bhoon along with a delegation calls on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi and PML-Q General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Saturday.

Senators Azam Nazir Tarar, Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and Imran Chattha were also part of the delegation. Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Jahangir A Jhojha, Nadir Duggal, Arshad Jahangir Jhojha, Asif Mehmood Cheema and Raja Muqaddas were also present in the meeting. Congratulating the newly-elected office-bearers, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that it was an honour to be elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. “Today, those who believe in democratic philosophy have won. Lawyers have a role to play in maintaining moderation in society. Lawyers are expected not to support any unconstitutional action. They will continue to work hard for the supremacy of the constitution,” said the PA Speaker. SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon thanked Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and said, “Your party fully supported us. The lawyer community continues to fight for their rights. We cannot forget the facilities you provided to the lawyer community as the chief minister of Punjab.” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has always raised his voice for the rights of lawyers, he said. Earlier, Fateha was offered for the departed soul of senior advocate Jahangir A Jhojha’s wife and Arshad Jahangir Jhojha’s mother.