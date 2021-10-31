 
October 31, 2021
Sports

Asim reaches HSC Squash Open semis

October 31, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan reached the semifinals of the HSC Squash Open in Houston, United States, on Saturday.

Fifth seed Asim, ranked 70th, stunned top seed Cesar Salazar from Mexico 1-11, 8-11, 6-11 in 31 minutes in the quarterfinals.

He is drawn against fourth seed Christopher Gordon from the USA in the last-four stage.