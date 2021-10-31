ITC to hold talks on Sindh SMEs

KARACHI: The International Trade Centre (ITC) to hold multi stakeholder consultation to discuss current situation, challenges and advancements relating to performance of Sindh's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from next month, a statement said on Saturday.

ITC, under the auspices of the EU funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP), has organized 3 days consultation for public and private stakeholders from November 1 to 3 to discuss the SMEs competitiveness strategy for, including but not limited to quality, skills, logistics, finance, policy and regulations.

Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) president Zulfikar Thaver said they would also participate in the consultation for SME farmers, traders, manufacturers and the services providers. “Sindh has vast potential and the SMEs of Sindh are in a position to change the destiny of Sindh if given the opportunity, the encouragement and support to modernize their units,” he said.

He urged the provincial industries ministry and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) to uplift the existing SME units and also set up new units.

He said vast potentiality of Sindh's entrepreneurs has remained untapped, advising the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to set up a CM investment cell and invite industrialists to join hands for the cause.

The Unisame Council experts announced its participation on all 3 days with 3 members on each day to highlight the SME issues in Sindh.