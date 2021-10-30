Two local politicians killed in Sanghar, Kashmore

SUKKUR: Two local politicians were killed in Sanghar and Kashmore districts on Friday.A local politician, Syed Altaf Shah, and his family was attacked by unidentified men when they were returning home at RD-48 Chak Workshop in Sanghar. Shah was shot multiple times and died instantly while his son Mujtaba Shah and his other family members were also injured.
In another incident of similar nature, some unidentified motorcyclists opened fir at a local politician of Sindh Tarraqi Passand Party, identified as Punhal Chachar, at RD-17 in Kashmore. The police termed the murder an outcome of an ongoing feud between Sabzoi and Chachar clans over collection of tax at a cattle market.
