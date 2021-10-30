4 Daesh, al-Qaeda men arrested: CTD

PESHAWAR: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) during an action foiled a major terrorism bid by arresting four members of the Daesh and Al Qaeda during an action in Landikotal area of Khyber district.
An official of the CTD on Friday said the commandoes during an action conducted a raid in the Sultankhel area of Khyber after a tip-off that members of the Al Qaeda and Daesh are planning to carry out a major attack in Peshawar and surrounding districts.
The official said that during the action, four terrorists were held and four magnetic IEDs, two suicide jackets, six anti-personnel IEDs, 58 IED receivers, 9 IED detonators, 14kg explosives and other material was recovered during the raid.
