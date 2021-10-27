Larkana admin removes stalls ahead of Bilawal’s visit

SUKKUR: The Larkana administration removed all stalls and carts from the routes of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who visited various UCs of district Larkana.The local administration removed all the pushcarts of poor vendors before the PPP’s chairman’s visit to Larkana, depriving the poor of their daily income.

The vendors of edibles and other commodities accused the local administration of vandalising their stalls and carts at Bakhtawar Park in Sachal Colony. A young juice vendor, Zahid Bhutto, told the administration allegedly vandalised his outlet, causing serious misery to him. They said carpeting of dilapidated roads was also done at the Boys’ Degree College Road, and Nazar Mohalla ahead of the visit.