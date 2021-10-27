Larkana admin removes stalls ahead of Bilawal’s visit

SUKKUR: The Larkana administration removed all stalls and carts from the routes of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who visited various UCs of district Larkana.The local administration removed all the pushcarts of poor vendors before the PPP’s chairman’s visit to Larkana, depriving the poor of their daily income.
The vendors of edibles and other commodities accused the local administration of vandalising their stalls and carts at Bakhtawar Park in Sachal Colony. A young juice vendor, Zahid Bhutto, told the administration allegedly vandalised his outlet, causing serious misery to him. They said carpeting of dilapidated roads was also done at the Boys’ Degree College Road, and Nazar Mohalla ahead of the visit.
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company , under its Neighbour Community Uplifting Program,has partnered with Karwan-e-Hayat —...
SUKKUR: The police on Tuesday shot dead a most-wanted criminal in an encounter at Sheero Laro in Shikarpur.The police,...
SUKKUR: The candidates appearing in the Primary School Teacher and Junior School Teacher exam from the Katcha areas...
SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has said private schools have been instructed to pay Rs25,000 salary...
SUKKUR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday visited Sachal Colony, UC-3, where he attended a meeting hosted...
SUKKUR: The businessmen community of Jacobabad on Tuesday staged a sit-in against the arrest of Hindu General...