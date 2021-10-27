Asfand leads Central Punjab Blues to win

LAHORE: Central Punjab Blues defeated Balochistan Blues by five wickets in a Pool B match of the third-round of the National Under-19 Championship at the Shalimar Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

The star performer for Central Punjab Blues was Ali Asfand who took five for 20 in the second innings and ended the match with figures of seven for 39.

Central Punjab Blues chased down the 62-run target for the loss of five wickets in the ninth over.

In a Pool A fixture at the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, after a close contest Southern Punjab Whites played out a drawn game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites.

Needing 220 to win the match, Southern Punjab Whites were 204 for eight when the match ended. Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 51, while Mohammad Ammar contributed 49 runs.

In another Pool A fixture, at the Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Balochistan Whites were leading by 31 runs with seven second innings wickets in hand against Central Punjab Whites.

Central Punjab Whites were dismissed for 264 in their first innings with Azan Awais and Usman Nadeem scoring half-centuries. For Balochistan Whites, Mohammad Uzair took four wickets for 53.