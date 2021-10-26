Lahore to Kasur Open Road Cycle Race on Oct 31

LAHORE: The Punjab Cycling Association is organising Lahore to Kasur Open Road Race Cycle on October 31 in collaboration with District Sports Committee Kasur. The race will start from Punjab Stadium at 8am. Syed Nazakat Ali has been nominated as Chief Judge and Qaisar Saddique Bhatti has been nominated as Organizing Secretary and Talha Babar Chief Coordinator.
