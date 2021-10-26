 
close
Tuesday October 26, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Lahore to Kasur Open Road Cycle Race on Oct 31

October 26, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Cycling Association is organising Lahore to Kasur Open Road Race Cycle on October 31 in collaboration with District Sports Committee Kasur. The race will start from Punjab Stadium at 8am. Syed Nazakat Ali has been nominated as Chief Judge and Qaisar Saddique Bhatti has been nominated as Organizing Secretary and Talha Babar Chief Coordinator.

More From Sports
More From Latest