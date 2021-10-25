Insane man kills niece

SUKKUR: A man strangulated a baby girl in Mirpur Mathello in district Ghotki. Reports said accused Babalo Lund abducted his two-year-old niece Hajira, d/o Rasheed Lund, and later strangulated her in village Bahar Shah of Mirpur Mathello in district Ghotki.

The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, and the police have arrested the accused. Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased girl told the police that the accused was insane.