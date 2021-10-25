No death due to Covid-19 in twin cities, 36 cases reported

Islamabad: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 36 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from the twin cities recording positivity rate of the infection as 1.15 per cent at average in the region.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 24 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 against a total of 3,488 tests run in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 0.69 per cent.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 recorded in ICT in the last 24 hours is one of the lowest during the third and fourth waves of the COVID-19 outbreak. The positivity rate in the Rawalpindi district, however, has been recorded as 1.51 per cent in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 2,133 patients belonging to the twin cities have died of the disease out of a total of 142,632 patients reported from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan. From the federal capital, as many as 106,679 patients have so far been reported of which 105302 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 439 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 12 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 35953 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi of which 1,195 have died of the illness while 34,578 have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 180 on Sunday of which 22 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 158 patients were in home isolation.