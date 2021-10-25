CDA to start construction of mosque at Park Enclave

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start work on Grand Mosque at Park Enclave soon.

After resolving long-standing hindrances in the development of Park Enclave, the CDA management issued a tender for the construction of the Grand Mosque in Park Enclave. The project will cost Rs110 million while 2500 persons would be able to offer prayer at one time in this mosque.

The design of the mosque has been designed in grand Islamic architecture with a mix of modern energy-efficient techniques. Moreover, in the commercial area of the Park Enclave, construction of the buildings has begun.