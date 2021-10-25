Illustrious Pakistani start-up founders, inventors taken on board

LAHORE: National Incubation Center Lahore (NICL) at LUMS has taken on boarded illustrious Pakistani start-up founders, inventors and investors to help accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship-led economic growth in Pakistan.

According to a press release, the seven new council members include four Pakistani women venture capitalists and entrepreneurs with academic qualifications from MIT, Harvard and Stanford. NICL’s Foundation Council curates, inspires, mentors and monitors the progress of its Foundry Programme that culminates in successful launch of ventures. The NICL’s revamped venture incubation model is rooted in discovery and innovation. “Being an integral part of LUMS, we are uniquely positioned to pioneer this model by fostering an intersection of applied research, industry and talent. Solving Pakistan’s biggest problems requires extraordinary human capital development. We are fortunate that we are able to do so with the help of faculty at LUMS and our stellar council members who embody our spirit of excellence, resilience and character,” said Saleem Ahmad, NICL chairman. The new council members include tech disruptor Dr Wardah Inam. She is joined by Anna Khan. Also joining is Sacha Haider. Halima Iqbal is also a new council member. The council also welcomed Rabeel Warraich. Joining him is Omair Ansari. Dr Arshad Ahmad, vice chancellor, LUMS, recognised NICL’s transformational journey over the past year.