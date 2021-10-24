Three-year-old son beaten to death by father

LAHORE: A man tortured his three-year-old son to death after a quarrel with his wife over a domestic dispute in Shalimar police limits here on Saturday. Police registered a case against accused Shahid on the complaint of boy’s mother. Shahid had contracted second marriage with one Meera six years back and the couple had a son. They used to scuffle with each other. On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words. Accused Shahid got furious and tortured his son Farhan. He threw him down. As a result, he received head injury and died. Meanwhile, he expelled his wife from his house and tried to bury the dead body. Police are investigating.
KARACHI: In a part of its efforts to expand its influence in Karachi and prepare for the upcoming local government and...
ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has condemned the PTI-government's campaign...
QUETTA: The political parties and civil society of Balochistan, strongly lashed out at the PTI government led by Prime...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has reiterated that polio-free Pakistan was a mission and among the...
SUKKUR: The tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ took lives of three more women, including a student of class-VIII, in three...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday took out a protest rally against the unprecedented rise in...