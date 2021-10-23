Northern in command as Faizan, Mubasir hit tons

LAHORE: Impressive centuries from youngsters Faizan Riaz and Mubasir Khan, followed by unbeaten half-centuries from Umar Amin and Nauman Ali, had Northern in a commanding position against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the day three of their first round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Both Faizan and Mubasir converted their overnight half-centuries into tons as their 168-run alliance for the fifth wicket lifted Northern from a paltry 82 for four to 250 for five.

Faizan scored 115 off 262 (10 fours) to record his 11th century, while 19-year-old Mubasir, playing his fourth first-class match, scored his second century (184-ball 112, 15 fours).

Umar and Nauman, the captain of Northern, built on the good work done by the youngsters as they added 159 runs for the undefeated seventh wicket. Umar was six runs away from what would have been his 23rd century. Nauman, eying his maiden first-class century, was at 85 not out off 93 (nine fours and two sixes).

Northern were 135 runs ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they had accumulated 472 for the loss of six wickets after playing 138 overs.

Northern added three more points to their bag and took their innings point to six as they had breached the 300-run mark by the completion of 100 overs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged one point for taking five wickets.

At Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Khurram Manzoor smashed 153 off 296 with 20 fours and a six to propel Sindh to 318 for eight against Balochistan. Saad Khan made 70 off 161 (nine fours).

The pair added 132 for the second wicket before Raza-ul-Hasan, who took four wickets on Friday, dismissed Saad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Hasan was the other notable run-getter with 43.

Balochistan’s Gohar Faiz and Amad Butt bagged two wickets each.

Ahmed Shehzad made his second half-century of the match as Central Punjab were 138 for two in their second innings and 270 runs ahead Southern Punjab at Multan Cricket Stadium.