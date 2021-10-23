‘Senior citizens to travel free-of-cost in Orange Train’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Jahanzeb Khichi has said that steps were being taken to increase the number of Orange Train passengers and to reduce the subsidy to make it profitable. Free travel facility would be provided to senior citizens and differently-abled persons while student card, government employee card and working women card would also be introduced, he added.

The minister stated this while talking to a five-member delegation of the National Assembly's parliamentary committee on CPEC who visited Orange Line Metro Train's Dera Gujran depot with its chairman Sher Ali Arbab on Friday. Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MNA Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Secretary Transport Wajihullah Kundi, Punjab Masstransit Authority Managing Director Mirza Naseer Inayat, General Manager (Ops) Syed Uzair Shah and Chinese contractors welcomed the delegation and gave them a briefing about the operation control centre. The delegation inspected the control centre, maintenance shed, washing and parking areas and expressed satisfaction over the state-of-the-art arrangements. The delegation travelled from Dera Gujran depot to Lakshmi Chowk station to inspect the facilities.