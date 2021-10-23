KASBIT, STZA signs MoU to develop a special tech zones

Karachi: Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) and Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology (KASBIT) have signed an MOU to develop a Special Technology Zone to provide companies, including startups, SMES and multi-nationals a high-tech business environment to promote the innovation sector in Pakistan.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman Special Technology Zone Authority, Amer Hashmi said “Pakistan is at a turning point in its technological history. Pakistani startups are now attracting international funding. It is a source of immense pride for us. It is our national duty to provide these brilliant minds with a conducive environment that facilitates their work and boost IT exports of Pakistan. KASB Altitude Special Technology Zone is our joint effort with KASB Group to provide them the ease of doing business”.
KASB Institute of Technology Private Limited has taken the initiative to construct KASB Altitude Special Technology Zone, which is a thirty-five floor building located in Clifton, Karachi with modern high-tech technological infrastructure providing futuristic entrepreneurship opportunities in Pakistan. It would be the first zone developed in Karachi for the said purpose.
KARACHI: EFU Life has partnered with Kuickpay to offer premium collection service using Kuickpay enabled 1Link bill...
Six people were wounded in separate incidents of firing on Friday. Two minor boys, 12-year-old Sajid, son of Omar...
The Sindh government is repairing and carrying out maintenance work of 17 roads in the SITE area at a cost of Rs1.037...
The Sindh police have imposed ban on using gutka and mawa and warned of major punishments if any officer is found to...
PTI member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi has written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and mentioned two...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited various areas of the city on Friday...