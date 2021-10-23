KASBIT, STZA signs MoU to develop a special tech zones

Karachi: Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) and Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology (KASBIT) have signed an MOU to develop a Special Technology Zone to provide companies, including startups, SMES and multi-nationals a high-tech business environment to promote the innovation sector in Pakistan.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman Special Technology Zone Authority, Amer Hashmi said “Pakistan is at a turning point in its technological history. Pakistani startups are now attracting international funding. It is a source of immense pride for us. It is our national duty to provide these brilliant minds with a conducive environment that facilitates their work and boost IT exports of Pakistan. KASB Altitude Special Technology Zone is our joint effort with KASB Group to provide them the ease of doing business”.

KASB Institute of Technology Private Limited has taken the initiative to construct KASB Altitude Special Technology Zone, which is a thirty-five floor building located in Clifton, Karachi with modern high-tech technological infrastructure providing futuristic entrepreneurship opportunities in Pakistan. It would be the first zone developed in Karachi for the said purpose.