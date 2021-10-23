Crackdown against price hike to continue: govt

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide people relief from inflation by having all relevant institutions spring into action.



The government said that the crackdown on inflation would continue and the people would be given relief from inflation. The premier issued the directive during a meeting with CM Buzdar during his visit to Lahore.

“The government is well aware of the suffering of common citizens due to inflation, therefore, it will ensure the provision of relief to the people as much as possible,” said the prime minister.

He said that price control committees have been formed to control inflation. He also said that indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers will continue in the province. The premier directed Buzdar to complete all the ongoing development works within the allocated time and ensure their quality.

PM Imran Khan said that the law is "equal for all", adding that the government is making efforts to ensure the supremacy of the law in the country. During the meeting, Buzdar briefed the premier about the Punjab government’s efforts for the provision of relief to the public.

He also informed PM Imran Khan about the progress of the ongoing development projects in Punjab, saying that they are in full swing. Moreover, the chief minister briefed PM Imran Khan on steps being taken to make local government bodies operational.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also met withthe prime minister. Sources told Geo News that in the meeting with PM Imran Khan, Sarwar said that the European Union will decide in Pakistan's favour when it comes to the extension of GPS+ status.

The governor briefed the premier about his Europe visit aimed at the extension of GSP+ status. The premier appreciated the governor's role in the matter. Sources said that Sarwar informed PM Imran Khan that he met 30 members of the European Parliament including four vice-presidents in his visit.

He told the premier that members of the European Parliament recognise Pakistan's role in peace efforts in the region. According to the sources, the governor said that Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process was "appreciated by all" in Europe.

European parliamentarians have pledged support for the extension of Pakistan's GSP+ status, the sources said. They added that administrative and political issues of the province were also discussed during the meeting between the prime Minister and the governor.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, on Friday announced that the PTI-led government will soon bring "great relief" to the masses on essential food items. Fawad's statement came amid countrywide protests staged by Opposition parties against the rising inflation in the country.

The minister said that the masses will be provided relief on several basic food items, including wheat, sugar, pulses, and ghee. "Aside from food items, the government will also provide relief to the masses on health and education," he said, adding that all citizens of Punjab will be eligible to get a health card by March 2022.

"The issuance of cards will start in December this year and citizens will be able to choose a doctor or hospital to get treatment," the minister said. "Using the health card, citizens will be able to avail the services of both public and private hospitals free of charge," he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said that every family in Punjab will be able to use Rs1 million annually from the health card while this "game-changer programme will now provide quality treatment to the poor as well as people belonging to the middle class."