Two killed in Lahore factory boiler blast

LAHORE: Two people were killed and valuables worth millions of rupees gutted in a factory boiler explosion on Multan Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal police limits here on Thursday.
Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to hospital and controlled the fire. The incident created panic in the locality. Huge flames of explosion were captured on camera and went viral. Rescue 1122 official said boiler of a soft drink manufacturing factory had exploded with a huge blast in Awan Town. The blast was so huge that its sound was heard at a distance of five kilometres and it broke down windowpanes of nearby building.
An initial report submitted to commissioner Lahore shows that victim Ismaeel was passing by on a bike. He lost control of his bike due to the blast and rammed into a tractor-trolley and died on the spot. The factory manager identified as Yasin, 55, had received 70pc burn injuries as he jumped from the rooftop. He succumbed to burns in hospital.
