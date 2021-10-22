Two COVID-19 deaths, 41 cases from twin cities: Lowest number of active cases in the region in last one year

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed two more lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the twin cities to 2,128 while a total of 41 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 142,473 on Thursday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 present in ICT dropped down to 479 on Thursday which is the lowest number of active cases on a day in the last 13 months. Earlier the number of active cases from the federal capital dropped down to below 500 in September last year.

It is also encouraging that the number of active cases from ICT and Rawalpindi district combined has been recorded as less than 1,000 on Wednesday while on Thursday, it dropped down to 650 which is the lowest number of active cases from the region in the last year.

In the last 24 hours, one patient died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll to 1190 while confirmation of 13 new patients took tally from the district to 35,902 of which 34,541 patients had recovered from the illness.

On Thursday, there were a total of 171 active cases of the disease from the district of which 21 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 150 patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, another death due to COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours took the tally to 938 while 28 new patients were reported positive for coronavirus illness from the federal capital that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 106,571 of which 105,154 patients had recovered from the illness.