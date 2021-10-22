‘PU promoting coexistence’

LAHORE:The University of the Punjab is already playing an important role in peace and promoting harmony and coexistence.
This was stated by Sawera Shami, chairperson of the Digital Media, School of Communication Studies (SCS), University of the Punjab. On the occasion, Media Foundation 360 gave a generator, webcam A4Tech Pk635G, headphone A4 Tech HS28, speakers and radio sets for the promotion of peace and harmony to the PU School of Communication Studies (SCS). Media Foundation 360 President Mubasher Bukhari, Program Manager Hasnain Tirmzi and Reporting Officer Mariyam Ali handed over the things to Sawera Shami, Incharage Radio PU FM104.6 Dr Akram Soomro and Programme Producer PU FM104.6 Masood Malhi.
Sawera Shami appreciated Media Foundation 360 and said younger generations led countries and the students of PU would promote interfaith harmony, peace through FM radio.
