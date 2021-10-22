Five candidates’ eligibility for PPSC exams suspended

LAHORE: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has suspended eligibility of five candidates involved in Tehsildar’s paper leak.

A PPSC spokesperson said the accused including Gohar Ali, Arshad Ahmed, Ghazanfar Khan, Muhammad Kamran and Mubashir Khan had been declared ineligible for every examination of PPSC till the end of court proceedings.

If convicted by the court, they would be permanently ineligible for the PPSC examination. The spokesperson said selection of candidates in a transparent manner on merit was the top priority of the Punjab Public Service Commission.