Toll plaza robbed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen robbed Kurram Toll plaza taking away Rs1.2 million early Tuesday, sources said.
The sources said that seven armed motorcyclists came to the Kurram Toll Plaza on Indus Highway at 3:15 am and robbed the workers of Rs1.2 million.
They said that the robbers fired at the manager Manzoor Ahmed belonging to the Mardan district on putting up resistance while other workers were made hostage at gunpoint.
The manager sustained I juries to his arms while the robbers fired at the CCTV cameras before committing the robbery.
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has promoted as many as 15 assistant sub-inspectors to the posts of...
PESHAWAR: A villager was killed and a security personnel was wounded in a firing incident that occurred when the...
MARDAN: As many as 2800 cops have been deployed to provide security to vaccination teams during the anti-polio...
PESHAWAR: The Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious fervour.In the provincial...
PESHAWAR: The dengue fever on Wednesday took another life, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber...
PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party on Wednesday announced protests against unprecedented price-hike at tehsil and...