Toll plaza robbed in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen robbed Kurram Toll plaza taking away Rs1.2 million early Tuesday, sources said.

The sources said that seven armed motorcyclists came to the Kurram Toll Plaza on Indus Highway at 3:15 am and robbed the workers of Rs1.2 million.

They said that the robbers fired at the manager Manzoor Ahmed belonging to the Mardan district on putting up resistance while other workers were made hostage at gunpoint.

The manager sustained I juries to his arms while the robbers fired at the CCTV cameras before committing the robbery.